Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
ICL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $5.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 518,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,625,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
About Israel Chemicals
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.