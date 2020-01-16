Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ICL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 518,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,625,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

