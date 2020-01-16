Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of Isign Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ISGN) shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Isign Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Isign Solutions alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Isign Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isign Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.