iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.62 and a one year high of $220.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

