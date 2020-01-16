iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.31

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 817041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

