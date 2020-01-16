iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.31

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 817041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.08.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.