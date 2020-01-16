iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.20

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 808240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

