iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Norway Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 45,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $128.90. 191,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $129.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

