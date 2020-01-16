iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.02 on Thursday. 1,511,642 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

