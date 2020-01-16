iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 4,249,824 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

