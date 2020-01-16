iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)’s share price were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.02, approximately 4,238 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

