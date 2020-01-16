iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.04, 53 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5611 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

