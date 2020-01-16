iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.46

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.