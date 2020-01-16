ION Hits Market Capitalization of $512,334.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ION has a total market capitalization of $512,334.00 and $45.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007889 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,329,065 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,065 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

