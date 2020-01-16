InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $18.38. InVitae shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 1,349,896 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after buying an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after buying an additional 1,905,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,335,000 after buying an additional 1,037,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 297,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 731,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

