Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.