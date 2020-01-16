Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO):

1/10/2020 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/8/2020 – Halozyme Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 2,272,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,693. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after purchasing an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,790,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

