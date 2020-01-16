Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.44

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.44 and last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 1602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

