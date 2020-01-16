Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stake Cut by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $146.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,373. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $118.76 and a 1 year high of $147.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $139.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.