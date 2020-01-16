Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)
Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.
