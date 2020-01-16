Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $222.19. 1,514,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,504,506. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $221.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.