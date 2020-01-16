Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.26

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and traded as high as $105.54. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 924 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

