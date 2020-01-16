Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.