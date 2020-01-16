Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stake Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 593,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

