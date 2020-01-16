Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 37.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

