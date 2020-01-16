Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.91 million during the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

