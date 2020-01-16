International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

INSW opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.34. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

