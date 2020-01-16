Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 155,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,396 over the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

