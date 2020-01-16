Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.90 ($2.77) and last traded at A$3.88 ($2.75), 376,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.86 ($2.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $754.84 million and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.35.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

