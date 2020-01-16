Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, 10,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 66,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resrcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

