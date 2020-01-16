Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 126,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 88.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

