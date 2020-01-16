Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 10.1% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 351,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 33.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

