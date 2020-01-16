Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 34,909 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

POWI stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

