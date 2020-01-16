Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,877. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of C$43.76 and a 52 week high of C$51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.18.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

