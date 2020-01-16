Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells 79,493 Shares of Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 50,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $639,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 100,055 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,708.95.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $871,786.48.

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84.

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $773,570.28.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $983,246.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04.

NYSE MX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 24,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,311. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

