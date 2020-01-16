Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Sells 8,312 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

