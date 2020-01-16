Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 548,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,673. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in AlarmCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AlarmCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

