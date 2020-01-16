Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys 546 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $11,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,665. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 532,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 732,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
