Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys 546 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $11,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,665. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 532,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 732,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

