Insider Buying: Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) COO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) COO Barry Schneider acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $281,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LONE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 7,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.95. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LONE shares. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
About Lonestar Resources US
Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.
