Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Acquires 707 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Piers Latham bought 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60).

LON LTHM opened at GBX 980 ($12.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $195.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 860.02. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($8.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 985 ($12.96).

Get James Latham alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.