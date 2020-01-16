Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,890. Inphi has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inphi by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.