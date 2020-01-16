Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.57

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and traded as low as $14.67. Information Services shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 23,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $260.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

