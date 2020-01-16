InflationCoin (IFLT) Hits Market Cap of $32,901.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $32,901.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.01458020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

