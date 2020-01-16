Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.93 ($24.34).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

