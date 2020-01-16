India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,321,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 616,191 shares.The stock last traded at $0.78 and had previously closed at $0.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $155,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

