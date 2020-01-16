Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 5,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,466. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

