IMS Capital Management Sells 113 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 371,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,644,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.32 and a 52 week high of $221.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

