IMS Capital Management Has $459,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

OXY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

