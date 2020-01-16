IMS Capital Management Has $367,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after buying an additional 1,663,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

