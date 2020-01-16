IMS Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 10,158,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

