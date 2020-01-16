IMS Capital Management Acquires 2,556 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,523. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

