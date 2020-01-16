IMS Capital Management Acquires 156 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 38,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

